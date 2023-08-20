One person was taken to a hospital with life saving measures in progress Saturday night following a shooting in North Omaha.

Police were called to the area of 37th Street and Himebaugh Avenue for a reports of numerous shots fired about 9:45 p.m. Officers located one person with gunshot wounds and they were taken by ambulance to the Nebraska Medical Center with CPR in progress, according to a Douglas County 911 dispatcher.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the OPD Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656 or anonymously contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters are eligible for a $10,000 cash reward for information leading to a shooting arrest.