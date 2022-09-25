 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shooting victim taken to Omaha hospital in extremely critical condition

One person was taken to an Omaha hospital in extremely critical condition early Sunday following a shooting at bar near 114th Street and West Dodge Road.

Police were called to the Omaha Lounge about 1:25 a.m. for a disturbance, according to a Douglas County 911 dispatcher. Officers located one person suffering from gunshot wounds, who was taken to the Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy with CPR in progress.

The name of the wounded person was not released. 

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at www.p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to a shooting arrest.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

