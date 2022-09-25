Shooting victim taken to Omaha hospital in extremely critical condition

One person was taken to an Omaha hospital in extremely critical condition early Sunday following a shooting at bar near 114th Street and West Dodge Road.

Police were called to the Omaha Lounge about 1:25 a.m. for a disturbance, according to a Douglas County 911 dispatcher. Officers located one person suffering from gunshot wounds, who was taken to the Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy with CPR in progress.

The name of the wounded person was not released.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at www.p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to a shooting arrest.