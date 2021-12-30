Short on workers, city will borrow from other divisions to plow Omaha streets

As actual winter blows our way, the City of Omaha remains short on street maintenance workers to clear snow but says it has enough people in other jobs and private contractors to clear the streets.
The city has 52 vacancies out of the 185 positions on the front lines of Omaha's snow removal and street repair work, those who drive plows, trucks and road graders, according to city records. That's even more Street Maintenance Division vacancies than three weeks ago, when the city had 49 openings, and the City Council approved an increase in winter shift differential pay to help address the shortage.
But Omaha Public Works Director Bob Stubbe said Omahans can be confident their streets will be cleared well when snowstorms do come, as one is forecast to do this weekend.
"We're still short employees, as far as AEO1's (automotive equipment operator 1). That's the entry-level position within street maintenance," Stubbe said.
However, he said, the city can tap staff from the "sewer division, traffic division, construction division, all those are available to us."
And if need be, the city can call in private snow removal companies that it has under contract to clear residential streets, he said.
Stubbe noted that the Street Maintenance Division had 66 vacancies a few weeks ago. He said seven new employees are scheduled to start Jan. 10.
Cities and states across the nation are struggling to find enough snowplow drivers. Stubbe said Omaha is trending in the right direction.
He pointed to city efforts to attract workers. The city provides and pays for a commercial driver's license (CDL) training program through Metropolitan Community College for new hires. Partnerships with Heartland Workforce Solutions and Project Reset have spurred job fairs and a mentorship program.
Omaha Public Schools career counselors are asked to share the job descriptions with graduating seniors interested in CDL positions. The city continually posts the vacancies.
The City Council on Dec. 7 approved a $3.60-per-hour increase for shift differential pay for all street maintenance employees and Public Works employees on winter shifts.
City Councilman Vinny Palermo, who tried to pass a larger raise, said Human Resources is doing "the best they can with what they have." But he said the city needs to do more — not just to attract new street maintenance workers but to retain them.
"We're short across the board in the city," Palermo said. "We're short in police, we're short in fire, we're short everywhere, but not like this. ... It's not just because of a worker shortage, it's not a pandemic issue. This is an ongoing issue in street maintenance."
He said he is optimistic that the city will get through this first snowstorm OK by "grabbing qualified people from other departments to fill these snowplow seats."
But it's not only about the next snowstorm, or even winter, Palermo said.
"We're failing in every season to have our employees fully at the level that's budgeted to provide the services we deserve to take care of the roads," Palermo said. "It's not just removing snow in winter, but repairing asphalt and concrete and patching potholes."
Stubbe said the city is working on a contract with the city employees union Local 251 that could help attract and retain workers. He noted that a study was done recently comparing City of Omaha wages in various departments, not just the Street Maintenance Division.
"That was part of why we looked at the shift differential," Stubbe said.
Palermo said he doesn't plan to bring back soon his proposal for higher shift differential pay, after it failed to gain council support Dec. 7. He said the city needs to follow up on a recent survey of street maintenance workers that addressed retention issues. He said he'll make filling the vacancies a priority in 2022.
"We need a full-court press," Palermo said.
chris.burbach@owh.com, 402-444-1057, twitter.com/CHRISBURBACH