Short on workers, city will borrow from other divisions to plow Omaha streets

"We're short across the board in the city," Palermo said. "We're short in police, we're short in fire, we're short everywhere, but not like this. ... It's not just because of a worker shortage, it's not a pandemic issue. This is an ongoing issue in street maintenance."

He said he is optimistic that the city will get through this first snowstorm OK by "grabbing qualified people from other departments to fill these snowplow seats."

But it's not only about the next snowstorm, or even winter, Palermo said.

"We're failing in every season to have our employees fully at the level that's budgeted to provide the services we deserve to take care of the roads," Palermo said. "It's not just removing snow in winter, but repairing asphalt and concrete and patching potholes."

Stubbe said the city is working on a contract with the city employees union Local 251 that could help attract and retain workers. He noted that a study was done recently comparing City of Omaha wages in various departments, not just the Street Maintenance Division.

"That was part of why we looked at the shift differential," Stubbe said.