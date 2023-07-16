The Durham Museum is searching for the official tree for its annual Christmas at Union Station celebration.

Every year, the Durham receives submissions from Omaha area residents requesting their evergreen tree be selected as the official tree for Christmas at Union Station.

Residents wishing to donate an evergreen tree are encouraged to contact the Durham at 402-444-5071 before Aug. 11. Criteria needed for a tree to be selected the official tree for Christmas at Union Station:

Over 40 feet tall

Have a single, straight trunk

Have a uniform shape and no bare spots

Be in a location where it can be safely removed

This year’s tree will be harvested on Nov. 13 by Union Pacific and then decorated by David M. Mangelsen’s in preparation of the Christmas at Union Station festivities.

The season will begin with the return of the museum’s in-person tree lighting ceremony on Nov. 24.

New campground to open at Sherman Reservoir SRACentral Nebraska campers can enjoy the partial opening of the expanded West Ridge Campground at Sherman Reservoir State Recreation Area starting Monday.

Some of the campsites at the new, 61-pad electrical campground will be available; others will open later this fall once enough grass has grown to prevent erosion.

All campsites will have a 50/30-amp connection and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

This new campground combines West Ridge Campground and Thunder Bay Campground into one large area. The expansion includes four campsites that comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“This is a great addition for our North Central parks region and will provide a new, long-overdue camping experience at Sherman Reservoir,” said Tommy Hicks, regional park superintendent.

Nebraska’s Capital Maintenance Fund, which was established by the Legislature in 2016 to help preserve public outdoor recreation facilities and parklands, is a large contributor to the project, along with Nebraska Game and Parks’ funds generated from user fees of the state park system.

The expansion follows many other improvements at the recreation area in recent years, including new boat docks, concrete vault toilets and an upgraded fish-cleaning station.

Sherman Reservoir SRA and Wildlife Management Area, highlighted by the 2,845-acre lake, provide fishing, boating, hunting and other outdoor opportunities 7 miles east of Loup City.

Learn more about the park at OutdoorNebraska.gov.

Butterfly walk planned at Homestead Sunday

Join master naturalist and butterfly expert Jo Langabee and natural resource specialist Jesse Bolli for a Butterfly Walk on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Homestead National Historical Park.

The walk will begin at the Education Center. You are encouraged to bring water, and binoculars or a camera with zoom to help with the identification of the butterflies.

The tallgrass prairie ecosystem is home to many species of butterflies. Langabee has identified more than 20 species while walking the trails of Homestead this spring and summer.

Admission to the park and to all park events is free. For information on available accommodations please contact Accessibility Coordinator, Amber Kirkendall at 402-223-3514 or amber_kirkendall@nps.gov.

‘Voices and Votes’ will be at Thayer County Museum

“Voices and Votes: Democracy in America” from the Smithsonian will open at the Thayer County Historical Museum in Belvidere on July 19 and will run through Aug. 20.

Located at 110 Ninth St. in Belvidere, the museum is open Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays from 2 to 4 p.m. or by appointment.

Previously on display in Howells and Kearney, “Voices and Votes” is based on a major exhibition at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History called “American Democracy: A Great Leap of Faith.”

It has historical and contemporary photos; educational and archival video; engaging multimedia interactives with short games and additional footage, photos, and information; and historical objects such as campaign souvenirs, voter memorabilia and protest material.

Nebraskans have been enjoying the interactive exhibit since it began its tour around the state. “What a timely and important exhibit,” a guest said at the Howells Historical Society.

“‘Voices and Votes’ focuses on the importance of our right to vote and the sacrifices that so many people made to ensure that this privilege is afforded to citizens of all backgrounds,” said Mary Yager, Humanities Nebraska associate director. “Our site hosts are reporting that it’s sparking good conversations among visitors, which is something we love to hear.”

Humanities Nebraska is collaborating with Civic Nebraska to offer special resources to “Voices and Votes” communities. With its mission to build a more modern and robust democracy for all Nebraskans, Civic Nebraska is a natural partner as “Voices and Votes” tours the state.

Civic Nebraska will encourage school field trips to see the exhibition and provide a variety of interactive activities and workshops at various exhibit locations, including a voting simulation, Civic Sidewalk Series to educate community members about voting and provide upcoming election information, and civic health presentations on topics such as election integrity and confidence in elections. Sites hosting the exhibition can choose from a menu of offerings.

After its month in Belvidere, “Voices and Votes” will be on display in the following communities:

Wahoo: Aug. 29-Oct. 7, Saunders County Historical Museum

Gering: Oct. 16-Nov. 20, Legacy of the Plains Museum

Omaha: Dec. 1-Jan. 27, 2024, Great Plains Black History Museum

Children’s Square will hold walk for mental health

Children’s Square, a 140-year-old organization that serves children with mental and behavioral health needs, will hold its First Annual Children’s Square Walk for Mental Health on July 22.

The group wants to raise awareness of the importance of mental health care, said Viv Ewing, president and CEO of Children’s Square.

“This event is an opportunity to support the cause of mental health and enjoy great outdoor physical activity,” she said. “Children’s Square is proud to work with community partners in providing mental health services. While we are hosting this Walk, there are many local organizations that will be joining us that offer mental, physical, and emotional health resources. Information about treatment, services, and care options will be available at the Walk.”

Participating sponsors include CHI Health Mercy Hospital, Mutual of America Financial Group, Judd Knispel Agency-State Farm Insurance, Lutheran Family Services, Southwest Iowa Mental Health and Disability Services Region, Integrated Solutions, Family, Inc., Chase Bank, and Family Connections, Inc.

The chairman of the Walk for Mental Health is Bruce Lemen of Omaha, the great-great-great grandson of Rev. J.G. Lemen, who founded Children’s Square in 1882.

Walkers can take one-half and one-mile walks across the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge any time between 8 and 10 a.m. Family fun will include a pancake breakfast, activities, raffles and booths. Raffle items include:

Grizzly cooler from Mutual of America

12-month family membership from Kiewit Luminarium

One year of yoga from Omaha Integrative Care

Stand up paddle board from the Dwyer Family

3-month membership from the Council Bluffs YMCA

Two-night park stay from Pottawattamie County Conservation

Summer pool basket from Latitude Signs

One-night stay from Holiday Inn at Ameristar

Children under 18 participate for free. To register, contact Children’s Square at childrenssquare.org/walk/, email gdwyer@childrenssquare.org or call 712-828-7464.

Craft Axe Throwing hosts back-to-school drive

Craft Axe Throwing in Omaha is holding a back-to-school drive until July 28 to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands.

Donations of new backpacks and school supplies are appreciated. Items being accepted:

Backpacks

Folders

Notebooks

Rulers

Colored pencils

Glue bottles

Mechanical pencils

No. 2 pencils

Scissors

Blue and black ink pens

“We are thrilled to host the Back-to-School Drive in support of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands,” said Joe Costanza, general manager of Craft Axe Throwing. “Education plays a vital role in shaping the future of our community, and we are dedicated to supporting local students in their academic journey. Through this drive we hope to make a positive impact and provide valuable resources for their success.”

Donations for the Back-to-School Drive can be made during normal operating hours at the Craft Axe Throwing venue located at 2562 Leavenworth St., No. 100.

For more information, contact Costanza at omaha@craftaxethrowing.com.