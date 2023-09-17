Veridian Credit Union will host a mobile shred truck in Omaha on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at its Legacy branch at 17050 Wright Plaza.

The event is free to the public to promote the importance of shredding unwanted, sensitive documents in protecting your identity from fraud.

“Safely disposing of unwanted, personal documents is a simple and important task that can help protect your identity,” said Ashtin Hotek, Veridian’s public relations strategist and Community Shred Day coordinator. “We host Community Shred Days each year to help provide a free and accessible way to do that.”

Attendees are asked to arrive with documents in the cargo area of their vehicle and to remain in their vehicle while event staff unload them and place the documents in shred bins. To ensure capacity for all who would like to attend, no more than two 25-pound containers of documents per person will be allowed. More tips on how to prepare for Community Shred Day and other shredding opportunities are available at veridiancu.org/shred.

The shredded material will be recycled into commercial grade paper towels, toilet paper and other paper products. Since Veridian’s first Community Shred Day in 2009, the event has shredded an estimated 1.3 million pounds of documents. That equates to about 11,235 trees and 1,991 cubic yards of saved landfill space.

Two Omaha nonprofits earn PayPal grants

Omaha-based nonprofits Partnership 4 Hope and Restored Wings are recipients of $20,000 grants as part of the PayPal Community Impact Grant Program.

A longtime Omaha employer, PayPal’s program provides grants and volunteer support to nonprofits around the world based on voting from PayPal employees.

Partnership 4 Hope helps former foster youths as they transition to independent living, while Restored Wings focuses on protecting and supporting survivors of human trafficking.

“Partnership 4 Hope and Restored Wings are organizations that are equipping vulnerable populations with the tools and resources needed to lead independent lives and build careers that will provide them with long-term economic security. Through these partnerships we’re able to come together and make a difference in our Omaha community, while supporting PayPal’s mission of creating economic opportunity,” said Steve Wallace, head of merchant servicing and Omaha site leader.