Shots fired at police following robbery in southwest Omaha

Shots were fired at police early Tuesday following the robbery of a convenience store in southwest Omaha.

The robbery of a QuikTrip store at 108th and L Streets occurred just before 3 a.m., according to a dispatcher with the Douglas County 911 center. Someone in a vehicle fleeing from the scene fired shots that hit a police cruiser, but no injuries were reported.

Officers pursued the vehicle into Sarpy County, the dispatcher said. Three people were taken into custody.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at www.p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

