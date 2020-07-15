The Douglas County Board and Omaha City Council want Nebraska voters to reconsider the state’s constitutional ban on affirmative action.
The two legislative bodies passed resolutions Tuesday urging the Nebraska Legislature to put a measure on the ballot to repeal the ban. The state’s voters amended Nebraska’s constitution in 2008 to prohibit public agencies, such as universities and city governments, from considering race, gender and ethnicity when awarding contracts, hiring employees and granting scholarships.
The resolutions don’t change the ban, which Nebraska voters approved as Initiative 424. They merely ask the Legislature to put the issue before voters again. But Tuesday’s measures signal that the two main legislative bodies in Nebraska’s largest metropolitan area want to repeal the ban.
County Board member Chris Rodgers and City Councilman Ben Gray, each the lone black member of his legislative body, proposed the resolutions. They said repealing the affirmative action ban would be a step toward addressing structural racial inequality — something many Americans have been pushing for, and which many government and business leaders have promised to seek.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
“What I’m asking this body to do is support an effort to remove that language to give us the tools to be able to address this issue in the long term,” Rodgers said.
White people, Gray said, “have had affirmative action since the beginning. What we’re asking for is to level the playing field.”
The City Council voted 5-1 to approve the resolution. Pete Festersen, Chris Jerram, Rich Pahls, and Vinny Palermo joined Gray in voting yes. Brinker Harding voted no. Aimee Melton was absent due to illness but asked Harding to read a message saying she opposed the resolution.
Mayor Jean Stothert said after the meeting that she supports the resolution and repealing the ban on affirmative action.
“The city wants to have a diverse workforce, and affirmative action would be just another step to help hire and maintain just that, a diverse workforce,” Stothert said. “I also think it gives the people who will be voting on it a chance to re-examine the ban that’s been in place for 11 years now. I respect the referendum process.”
The County Board approved its resolution 4-2. Mike Boyle, Jim Cavanaugh and Clare Duda joined Rodgers in voting yes. Mary Ann Borgeson and P.J. Morgan voted no.
Multiple people testified at each meeting in favor of the resolutions. Only one person, Omahan Larry Storer, spoke in opposition at both meetings, saying the measures were unnecessary.
Former Omaha Police Chief Thomas Warren, now president of the Urban League of Nebraska, said there was “a very strong possibility” that he wouldn’t have been hired as a police officer if it weren’t for affirmative action. He was hired before the constitutional amendment was adopted. He called the 2008 ban “a solution looking for a problem,” sold to Nebraskans by people from outside the state.
“In my lifetime I could never recall minorities being over-represented in any sector, whether it be public or private,” Warren said.
The amendment, he said, sent the message that Nebraska is unfriendly to minorities and reduced the number of public contracts awarded to minority contractors.
Willie Barney, president of the Empowerment Network, said Omaha has made progress in equality but said inequity remains in such areas as employment, housing and the number of people who are incarcerated.
“Affirmative action is not about giving someone that’s unqualified the opportunity,” Barney said. “It’s giving someone that is qualified the opportunity.”
Former Omaha City Councilwoman Brenda Council said racial inequities plaguing the nation stem from public policies and institutional practices.
“If this city is serious about developing a strategic resolution to improve diversity, inclusion and equity, we must do away with structures that serve to uphold and perpetuate a system of disproportionate opportunity based solely on the color of one’s skin,” Council said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.