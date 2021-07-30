Should StratCom worry about China's 'Bouncy Castles of Death'?

“It seems to become clearer by the day that China is seeking rough nuclear parity with the United States,” said Yeaw, research director for nuclear programs at the institute, which operates with StratCom’s sponsorship and funding. “These silos could house up to several hundred warheads in fairly short order.”

He said neither the U.S. nor Russia has ever actually used the shell-game model. He also believes that China's development of other weapons — such as superfast hypersonics — and a possible boost in its ability to produce plutonium point toward a broader effort.

“They have very advanced theater nuclear forces,” Yeaw said. “The U.S. is entering a period when we are going to have to deter two nuclear-armed powers.”

Whether the Chinese ever put missiles in the silos, analysts agree that StratCom planners must plan as if they will.

“If I pull a gun on you, it doesn’t matter if it’s loaded or not,” Lewis said. “You have to assume that it is.”

Kristensen produces an annual report on the size and type of weapons in the arsenals of all the nuclear powers. He said China currently has about 100 ICBMs with about 150 warheads, mostly on road-mobile vehicles. Only about 20 are in fixed silos.