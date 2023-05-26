Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A tradition that started in the early 1950s and ended about 60 years later is now back in Omaha.

Omaha Mobile Stage is taking over where The World-Herald’s Show Wagon left off. The new stage, built by students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, will travel across the metropolitan area this summer for shows featuring young people from ages 3 to 19.

“It’s kind of like Omaha’s Got Talent,” said Andee Scioli, a part-time attorney with Kutak Rock who’s serving as the director of development for Omaha Mobile Stage, which is part of the nonprofit group Partners for a Livable Omaha.

The first Show Wagon was a joint venture between the Omaha Parks and Recreation Department and the newspaper, which used money from its Goodfellows charity to build and equip the stage. At its peak in the 1970s, it gave hundreds of contestants a chance to perform and thousands of audience members an outdoor activity on summer nights.

Omaha Mobile Stage is following the same format as its predecessor, with age divisions and an eventual talent show championship that features winners from the neighborhood performances. There were a few shows last year, but this year, in its first full season, it will travel to 10 locations, Scioli said.

She’s excited to be part of the new endeavor. She participated in Show Wagon in the 1980s.

Dance teachers from across the city encouraged their students to perform on the original stage, and Scioli -- from the studio of Jeanne Roddy -- was one of those young dancers.

“It was really so fun,” she said. “I feel like the whole community came out -- aunts, uncles, neighbors. We got to meet kids from other studios. It was a really happy time in my life.”

She was also active in community theater as a kid; one of her roles was the title character in “Annie” for the now-gone Upstairs Dinner Theater at Westroads Mall.

Scioli has lined up some special guests and judges for this season.

Q. Smith, who grew up in Omaha and sang at Salem Baptist Church, will be at the June 11 performance. Smith was a cast member in the hit Broadway musical “Come From Away.” Internet sensation JoJo Siwa, who performed in Show Wagon as a kid, will bring her group XOMG Pop to dance night on July 8. Broadway, television and movie actress Stephanie Kurtzuba (“Annie,” “The Good Wife”) will be a judge for the championship round. Kurtzuba, a graduate of Omaha Central High School, is another Show Wagon alum.

Every show but Dance Night still has spots for performers, Scioli said. Kids can sign up at omahamobilestage.org, where you can find rules and other information about the events.

Here’s the schedule:

Saturday: La Vista Salute to Summer Festival

June 9: Elkhorn Days

June 11: Staenberg Omaha Jewish Community Center

June 16: Gifford Park Neighborhood Market

June 29: Variety Night at SumTur Amphitheater in Papillion

July 8: Dance Night at Gene Leahy Mall at the Riverfront

July 14: Vinton Street Historic District

July 16: Elmwood Park

July 23: Walnut Grove Park, Millard

Aug. 10: Battle of the Bands at Gene Leahy Mall at the Riverfront

Aug. 20: Finals at Gene Leahy Mall at the Riverfront

In addition to adult leadership, Omaha Mobile Stage also has a youth board with members representing schools across the metro area, from Bryan to Westside to Millard North.

Scioli said she thinks performing arts offer bountiful benefits to young people, so participation in the board and the shows is important.

“It shaped who I am as a person,” she said. “It gave me confidence. I wish every kid in America could do it.”

