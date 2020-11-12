Siena Francis House completes $30 million project for new addiction treatment center

A $30 million renovation project to turn a building on the Siena Francis House campus into an addiction treatment center has been completed.

Used for decades as the men’s shelter, the renovated Baright building near 17th and Nicholas Streets will now primarily house the Miracles Residential Addiction Treatment & Recovery Program, shelter officials said Thursday.

Funding for the project came from Omaha’s philanthropic community, led by Heritage Services, and from the City of Omaha, which provided funds for site remediation and street improvements, said Linda Twomey, Siena Francis House executive director.

“This timely move transformed the Baright into a facility with enhanced community living and learning spaces, improved technology, modernized kitchens and functional group therapy rooms,” Twomey said.

The Miracles program will provide treatment through a 12-step model, administered by state-licensed counselors and therapists. It's free to adults who are experiencing homelessness or are at risk for homelessness because of substance abuse disorders.