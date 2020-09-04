 Skip to main content
Siena Francis House says woman staying there has tested positive for coronavirus
Siena Francis House says woman staying there has tested positive for coronavirus

Siena Francis House

The Siena Francis House emergency shelter

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

A woman staying at the Siena Francis House's emergency shelter has tested positive for COVID-19.

The woman was immediately placed in the on-campus isolation unit, and those who had the closest contact with her have been quarantined, Siena Francis said in a press release Thursday.

The shelter said it learned of the test result Tuesday night.

Siena Francis lifted the quarantine on its male dorms and began accepting new male guests about a month ago. Seven men had tested positive for the coronavirus in July.

The women's shelter has remained open throughout the pandemic.

