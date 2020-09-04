Siena Francis House says woman staying there has tested positive for coronavirus

A woman staying at the Siena Francis House's emergency shelter has tested positive for COVID-19.
The woman was immediately placed in the on-campus isolation unit, and those who had the closest contact with her have been quarantined, Siena Francis said in a press release Thursday.
The shelter said it learned of the test result Tuesday night.
Siena Francis lifted the quarantine on its male dorms and began accepting new male guests about a month ago. Seven men had tested positive for the coronavirus in July.
The women's shelter has remained open throughout the pandemic.
jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067
