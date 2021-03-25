Simmons Safari Park to open for 2021 season on Saturday

The Lee G. Simmons Safari Park in Ashland, Nebraska, will open its 2021 season on Saturday.

All areas of the the drive-thru park will be open to the public except the Hands-On Corral.

Park staff strongly recommend that guests wear face masks while at the park, and masks are required inside the Visitor Center and public restrooms.

Paw prints, directional signs and barriers have been placed to help guide visitors in high-traffic areas. Hand sanitizer will also be available.

Last year's attendance record of more than 400,000 visitors surpassed the previous attendance record of 246,500 set during the park’s inaugural 1998 season.

Gary Pettit, the park's superintendent, said he and his staff "are excited to welcome visitors back to the Wildlife Safari Park.”

“We are honored to be a safe respite for families to enjoy nature and the outdoors,” he said.