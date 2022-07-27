 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Singer Shawn Mendes cancels rest of tour, including Omaha show

Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Shawn Mendes has canceled the remainder of his tour, including a show in Omaha, officials with the CHI Health Center announced Wednesday.

Mendes was scheduled to perform at the venue July 10, but he announced July 8 that he was postponing several concerts. 

Wednesday morning, he wrote in a social media post that he was canceling the remainder of the tour, saying he had to make his health his first priority.

In its own social media post, CHI Health Center said refunds would be issued. People who have questions should contact their "original point of purchase," the post reads. 

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109, twitter.com/BobGlissmann

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

