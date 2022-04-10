'Sister sisters' share call to faith, service at Omaha's Notre Dame order

They were already sisters by birth, but Marie Alice and Rita Ostry leveled up to “sister sisters” when they joined Omaha’s Notre Dame Sisters over 50 years ago.

Marie Alice, 78, and Rita, 74, continue their shared passion of serving the community through Notre Dame, an apostolic order that has been located in Omaha since 1926. The sister sisters, one of several pairs at Notre Dame, reflected on their decades of service ahead of National Siblings Day, the unofficial holiday that falls on April 10.

The Ostry sisters grew up on a farm near Surprise, a village roughly 90 miles west of Omaha. They said they remember attending Catholic boarding school and going to Mass every Sunday.

“There was a community or family-like atmosphere,” Marie Alice said. “Because after Mass, everybody would come out if wasn’t raining or snowing, the parents would talk together and us kids would talk with each other or run around.”

Rita said she also remembers helping with farm chores like collecting eggs and helping plant and harvest the family’s garden.

“It was a lot of hard work, but yet it taught me a lot of responsibility,” she said.

They got along as much as any sisters could at a young age, both said. Rita said she would often beg Marie Alice to go play outside with her, but Marie Alice was often content reading.

The sisters were also familiar with the convent from a young age, as their father’s two sisters were Notre Dame sisters and they would occasionally take trips to Omaha to visit them.

“I always say I grew up in the convent,” Marie Alice said.

Marie Alice started high school at Notre Dame Academy in 1962, and Rita followed in 1965. Marie Alice and Rita took their final vows as Notre Dame sisters in 1965 and 1968, respectively.

Rita said her choice to attend Notre Dame wasn’t about following in her sister’s footsteps, it was about following a call from God.

“You can say, well, it’s all in the family, (but) it’s all in the call of the heart from God,” she said. “That’s what this life is about.”

After a combined 111 years and counting as Notre Dame sisters, Marie Alice and Rita said their bond has only grown stronger. Due to their parallel paths, the sisters said they feel a special closeness that they don’t share with their other siblings or other Notre Dame sisters.

“With her, it’s just a little easier,” Marie Alice said.

There are two other living pairs of “sister sisters” at Notre Dame, and Rita said by her count, there have been about 19 in Notre Dame’s history.

“I just think people are amazed that two of us from one family have come,” Rita said.

A theme of their careers of service has been working collaboratively with the community, they said.

“We need to invite neighbors, we need to invite other people interested in doing these things so that together, we can make that difference in our world,” Rita said.

Both sisters were teachers for over 20 years.

Rita taught for the majority of her career on the Pine Ridge Reservation in Porcupine, South Dakota, something she described as a “life-changing experience.”

“They taught me so much about being resilient after experiencing so much trauma and violation of their rights,” she said.

Marie Alice taught at the Notre Dame Academy, where she started as a science teacher but was moved to physical education, something she had to learn as she went.

“I learned to be adaptable most of all,” she said. “Following the dreams of the girls and making that happen for them.”

Marie Alice also worked for a stint as a massage therapist and then as a caseworker for a domestic violence center. She now works for a seniors-helping-seniors program.

Rita currently serves on the leadership team for Notre Dame Sisters.

Both said they plan to continue their service for as long as possible, following the example set by their fellow Notre Dame sisters that “you are an apostle till the day you die.” Marie Alice said she remembers a sister who even at 100 continued to work to uplift others.

“She would go through the halls of the nursing home she was in and she would be singing a song or she would stop and say hi to whoever it was,” Marie Alice said.

Both sisters said they see attitudes around religion and religious service changing, but are inspired by the advocacy of young people and their commitment to change.

“My faith is in the young people today,” Rita said. “I see so much goodness in the young people and the way they express and articulate their values and their concern about the future and their concern about equity in our society and diversity. That’s our future.”

