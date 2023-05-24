Work will soon begin on Omaha's new central library.

Plans for the 96,000-square-foot project come with an estimated price tag of about $150 million and represent one of the largest investments in a public library system in the country in recent years.

Architects’ renderings for the proposed main city library released last year show a modular brick and glass structure, with angular, glassy entrances intended to connote a book being cracked open.

Inside, features include aisles to browse for books, a cafe, spaces to use technology and create, areas for kids to read or get homework help, public meeting rooms, and perhaps even space for recording podcasts.

Before the new library can claim its spot on the southwest corner of 72nd and Dodge Streets, the technology library Do Space will have to move out.

One of the first technology libraries in the United States, Do Space has occupied the former Borders book store location on the southwest corner of 72nd and Dodge Streets since 2015. It was built through fundraising efforts led by Heritage Omaha, a philanthropic group that has had a hand in some of Omaha’s largest civic projects of the past three decades.

The group also is leading fundraising efforts for the new central library, into which Do Space will be integrated once construction is completed. In the meantime, Do Space services will move into a renovated area of Milton R. Abrahams Branch of Omaha Public Library near 90th and Fort Streets.

Do Space’s last day at 72nd and Dodge Streets is planned for June 13, and it will reopen at the Abrahams Branch on June 17. A grand opening celebration is planned for June 24, according to a press release from project leaders.

“We worked with Omaha Public Library to ensure that the renovated Do Space area at Abrahams Branch had room for all the things people love about Do Space,” said Director Krystal Rider. “Visitors to Do Space at the Abrahams Branch will now have access to one of Omaha’s only free podcast studios and a design studio, along with some of our most popular features we’re bringing along from our 72nd and Dodge location."

The new central library will replace the W. Dale Clark Library as the city’s main library. For years, a library facilities plan pointed to a need for an updated downtown branch and a potential, more centralized main library. Those plans were expedited by corporate interest in the site of the W. Dale Clark, which was demolished late last year to make way for a new Mutual of Omaha headquarters.

The city has agreed to pay $20 million toward the new library's construction costs, take ownership and then operate it as part of its library system. City officials say the city’s commitment to construction costs will be included as redevelopment bonds in Omaha’s 2024 and 2025 capital improvement plans.

The project is a collaboration between the City of Omaha, Omaha Public Library, Omaha Public Library Foundation, Do Space and Heritage Omaha.

The new Omaha Central Public Library is expected to open in 2026.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of May 2023