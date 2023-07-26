The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is seeking information about the unlawful killing of six elk in Boyd County near Gross, Nebraska.

The carcasses of one bull, three cows and two calves were reported July 22, commission officials said Wednesday.

No attempt had been made to salvage any part of the animals. Anyone who intentionally abandons an edible portion of a game animal or fails to dispose of game in a reasonable manner is considered to have committed wanton waste.

A $2,000 award is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Information can be submitted online by visiting OutdoorNebraska.gov and searching for Wildlife Crimestoppers or by calling the toll-free hotline, 1-800-742-7627. Reports can be made anonymously.