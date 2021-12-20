 Skip to main content
Six horses killed in Bellevue barn fire
Six horses in a barn in Bellevue died Sunday in a fire officials think was caused by a wood-burning stove.

The fire at 2301 Sigmund Drive, near Bellevue Boulevard and Chandler Road, was reported at 3:45 a.m., said Fire Capt. Frank Guido. The barn was destroyed, he said. 

Firefighters could see flames and smoke from as far away as 25th Street and Chandler Road, Guido said. The barn was engulfed in flames when crews arrived, he said. 

"We talked to the homeowners, and they said a wood-burning stove had been left on for a mechanic who was working to keep him warm," Guido said. "Right now, we believe the stove was the cause of the fire." 

Guido said at least two vehicles were also lost in the fire. A window on the family's home shattered because of the heat of the fire, he said.

