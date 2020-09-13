Six months with COVID-19: How life has changed for these Omahans

“I have no idea what he would think of a Target, let alone a crowd,” Jermain said.

She and her husband initially didn’t give the coronavirus much thought. It was a continent away, and they were in the throes of late-night feedings and diaper changes. Then the pandemic started to feel closer to home.

Late at night, Jermain would rock her son to sleep as she scrolled and scrolled through the latest news.

“I’m an information gatherer, and that was the only way I could take it all in,” she said. “He was kind of a fussy little guy, and it felt like I was rocking us both.”

And yet, despite the stress and uncertainty, their days are still filled with the wonders of new parenthood.

They take long walks and snuggle. Jermain’s son saw a sunflower for the first time last week, and his awe and delight made her feel like she was seeing the world through his eyes, too, all sun-drenched and beautiful and new.

“Everybody talks about how they hate 2020 and it resonates with me … but it’s also one of the most joyous years I’ve had.

“It’s a weird thing to reconcile in your mind.”

* * *