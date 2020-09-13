Six months with COVID-19: How life has changed for these Omahans

When the room feels right, everything else fades away. Dan Brennan loses himself in the music.
The sweaty crowd pushes toward the stage. The band hits just the right groove. And the whole club — 500 strangers — finds a spiritual harmony.
“It is an escape from all the peripheral things in the world,” he said.
Some people find that connection at church. Some find it at a football game. Brennan finds it at Slowdown, where he worked for 13 years as production manager for hundreds of Omaha concerts.
His last show was March 13. For weeks, COVID-19 had crept closer. China. Italy. Seattle. Then seemingly overnight the pandemic crashed through the door.
When the NCAA canceled the College World Series, Brennan and co-workers met up and “drank away our sorrows.” A sense of inescapable fear squeezed them. How contagious was this virus? How would they buy groceries?
“It felt like the apocalypse was going to happen,” Brennan said.
Soon, a banner summer of big events disappeared. It hit Brennan especially hard because he’d just bought a bar, The Trap Room, one block from TD Ameritrade Park. NCAA basketball tournament? Gone. Olympic Swim Trials? Gone. Maha Music Festival? Gone.
There was just one Slowdown show that didn’t have time to cancel. Thundercat. March 13. Brennan remembers “an energy in the air that was unexplainable. People were terrified, but they needed music to act as a healer.”
During the show, the lead singer described getting sober and losing 100 pounds and turning his life around. Then he said something that nearly pushed Brennan to tears.
“You guys know we’re going to be all right. Right?”
That was six months ago. Before COVID killed almost 200,000 Americans. Before Brennan lost his job. Before north downtown turned into “a ghost town,” as Brennan called it.
Now Brennan spends most of his days “stuck in our house,” trying to occupy his 5-year-old while his wife works in the next room. Meanwhile, his bar is operating at 25% capacity and barely above water. Friday nights feel like Monday nights. And winter looks even more ominous.
Brennan, 42, misses going to work. He misses the energy of a crowd. COVID has robbed bank accounts and stolen lives. But perhaps the most universal effect is isolation. COVID emptied bustling parking lots and silenced vibrant office complexes. It frayed our sense of community.
“When is the last time you were around a table with people proposing a toast?” Brennan said. “It’s insane to think that a big group of people can’t experience a moment together right now. I just don’t think as human beings we’re meant to live this way.”
COVID derailed “The Lion King” and Jazz on the Green. It ruined Cinco de Mayo parades and Fourth of July festivals, class reunions and county fairs, weddings and graduations. It halted Bluejay basketball, Husker football and Storm Chaser baseball.
But for all the big events we miss, COVID represents countless little disruptions, too.
Six months ago, we understood the concept of a global pandemic. But who could’ve foreseen all of its ripples? Social distancing stickers on the floors and Facebook feuds over mask mandates and paranoia over every cough or sniffle. It’s Zoom calls in your pajamas and online applications for unemployment benefits and bulk purchases of hand sanitizer.
Some days, six months feels like six years. With no end in sight.
* * *
This is not how Kara Jermain envisioned motherhood.
Her son was born in late January, right around the time the United States recorded its first confirmed coronavirus case. “I track COVID time by my son’s age right now.”
Five months. Six. Seven.
To keep their baby safe, she and her husband decided to shrink their world. Friends and family don’t drop in just to coo over the baby. Jermain’s siblings, one of whom works in health care, have held their nephew only a few times.
Her husband’s parents, both higher risk, still haven’t met him. “They want to come so desperately,” she said.
Besides the hospital and their west Omaha home, their son has visited only two places. He’s met fewer than 10 people.
“I have no idea what he would think of a Target, let alone a crowd,” Jermain said.
She and her husband initially didn’t give the coronavirus much thought. It was a continent away, and they were in the throes of late-night feedings and diaper changes. Then the pandemic started to feel closer to home.
Late at night, Jermain would rock her son to sleep as she scrolled and scrolled through the latest news.
“I’m an information gatherer, and that was the only way I could take it all in,” she said. “He was kind of a fussy little guy, and it felt like I was rocking us both.”
And yet, despite the stress and uncertainty, their days are still filled with the wonders of new parenthood.
They take long walks and snuggle. Jermain’s son saw a sunflower for the first time last week, and his awe and delight made her feel like she was seeing the world through his eyes, too, all sun-drenched and beautiful and new.
“Everybody talks about how they hate 2020 and it resonates with me … but it’s also one of the most joyous years I’ve had.
“It’s a weird thing to reconcile in your mind.”
* * *
COVID is the struggle to find foster parents, jurors and volunteers.
Tom Osborne spent several winter days driving across the Midwest to promote his mentoring network, TeamMates. In COVID, Osborne ran into a defense he couldn’t outsmart. How can mentors help kids if they can’t sit in front of them?
“When they shut down the schools in March,” Osborne said, “that threw us for a loop.”
COVID is empty goodbyes. After 53 years in the Omaha Public Schools, Gene Haynes should’ve retired to a standing ovation in the North High gym this spring. Instead, the principal spent his final weeks in a deserted building, answering phone calls from worried parents.
Haynes won’t forget the spring days his teachers and students returned to collect their belongings. They wanted to exchange hugs but didn’t dare.
“My heart cried,” Haynes said. “It was tough.”
* * *
The only time Roger Kuenning enters his church is to sanitize.
The 64-year-old farmer from Syracuse, Nebraska, had heart surgery 20 years ago. He’s too high-risk to attend a Sunday morning service — he sits in the parking lot. But he still cleans the sanctuary. After a wedding on Labor Day weekend — rescheduled from June — Kuenning’s family spent 90 minutes spraying and scrubbing.
His son got “a little overzealous” with the Pine-Sol, Kuenning said. Lutheran Memorial smelled like a log cabin. Better safe than sorry.
The past month, COVID has hit Syracuse harder than most small towns. And it bothers Kuenning when people don’t take it seriously. The whole thing has turned political, and Kuenning notices short tempers all around him.
He wants to attend a Husker football game again. He wants to visit a restaurant with friends without feeling guilt or paranoia. Mostly, he wants to feel comfortable again.
“When is this going to be over so we can feel part of a community?”
Kuenning’s daughter finished high school this spring without the senior-year milestones the family anticipated. No prom. No chance to three-peat at the state track meet. No chances to say goodbye to teachers.
“She’s not going to have that to look back on,” Kuenning said.
The health department prohibited a graduation ceremony, so the school opted for a short program on KNCY out of Nebraska City. Roger didn’t bother.
“You’re listening to somebody read your name on the radio.”
In August, his daughter reached another milestone. She left for college at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. But her allergies prompted a COVID test, and when Kuenning received a call last Sunday morning, he feared the worst.
Negative. Sigh of relief.
On Labor Day morning, she jumped in the car and headed back to Kearney. First, she sanitized her steering wheel.
* * *
COVID is a surge in mental health awareness.
Amy Monzingo is a counselor for the Best Care Employee Assistance Program that’s affiliated with Methodist Health System. Most of her conversations focus on fear.
“Anxiety is a way the body alerts us, protects us. When we’re in this high state of anxiety, over and over again, it gets hard to remember what it feels like to be normal.”
She advises clients to focus on what they can still do and enjoy, to claw back a little sense of normalcy. Get out for hikes on the weekends. Crack open your neglected cookbooks and try a new dish. Send a simple “thinking of you” card to an old friend.
“You need to find what you can control and put your focus on that,” Monzingo said.
COVID is the spirit of defiance.
“I am the person everyone loves to spew hate and anger towards,” Karen Jenson wrote in response to a World-Herald Facebook post.
She didn’t run out to hoard meat or cleaning supplies; she wears a mask only when it’s mandated.
She flew to Nashville in March, enjoys meals and drinks out on the town and has traveled to North Carolina, Wyoming and western Nebraska this summer.
“Masks or no masks, this bug will be with us until a vaccine is developed to 100% eradicate it,” Ken Peterson wrote in an email. “Until then, we all just need to live (with) it. We need to get the economy back to full swing. The unemployment rate in the U.S. should never be north of 3%.”
* * *
Judi Novotny built her business around a core belief: Art soothes the soul.
At “It’s Yours Pottery,” customers can paint mugs and canvases, make candles and shape clay with their hands. Novotny was used to big groups reserving studio time: bachelorette parties, summer camps, Girl Scout troops.
Her west Omaha store is open again, after closing from late March to the beginning of June. But things look different.
Customers now have to make reservations ahead of time. Parties are limited. Take-home craft kits have been a big hit, though — families are spending more time at home and there’s only so much Disney+ the kids can watch.
Novotny is a problem-solver by nature, and at the start of the pandemic, she felt driven and determined.
She cleaned, she applied for small-business grants, she figured they’d lay low for a few weeks and the threat would pass.
But as the pandemic drags on, some of that energy and can-do spirit is fading.
“Three or four months, OK, but this is a bit much,” she said. “I’m just over it.”
She has downsized, giving up an adjoining bay to save roughly $1,500 a month on rent. Her revenue is down 40% compared with last year.
She can’t help but wonder: Is this how it ends?
Novotny started the studio in 2004, carefully saving and borrowing from 401(k) accounts so she and her husband didn’t have to take out loans. The business steadily grew and expanded.
When she was ready to retire, Novotny always imagined selling the business or having a family member take over. But she doesn’t want to go into debt to keep the doors open. Hopefully it keeps getting better, she said.
“I want it to be a better ending than ‘Yeah, we closed because of COVID.’ ”
* * *
COVID is the divide between essential and non-essential workers. It’s children of meatpackers pleading with Nebraska legislators to support stronger safety standards.
Eliana Ramirez, a respiratory therapist, testified in August on behalf of family and friends employed at a Tyson Foods plant in Dakota City, Nebraska, who suffered from the virus. Her dad spent 20 days in the hospital. Three of his co-workers died.
“The darkest time in our lives,” Ramirez told lawmakers.
COVID is the divide between strong and weak.
Barbara Gottschalk hadn’t seen her 96-year-old mother since February.
When Gottschalk finally entered the nursing home this summer in Benkelman — way down in the southwest corner of Nebraska — nurses escorted her and her sister to a special room where they wore masks and spoke to their mom from a distance. Wasn’t the same.
The coronavirus has separated nursing home residents and their families. Even facilities that have stayed COVID-free have battened down the hatches to protect their fragile population.
Her mom’s remote location comforted Gottschalk at first. But as Dundy County reported nine coronavirus cases, the facility limited visitors again. Attempts at video chats just leave her mother confused — she doesn’t hear well and has dementia.
Gottschalk, who lives in North Carolina now, knows dementia as “the long goodbye.” But COVID feels that way, too. She worries about her mom, the other residents and nursing home staff.
“Then I try not to worry,” Gottschalk said, “because, of course, there’s absolutely nothing I can do.”
Maybe that’s the tie that binds us together. Isolation may be the most prominent tangible effect of COVID — the empty parking lots and quiet buildings — but the intangible effect is an overwhelming sense of helplessness.
Gottschalk feels it thinking about her mom. Novotny feels it thinking about her business. Guenning feels it thinking about his town. Brennan feels it thinking about live music, surely one of the last benchmarks we’ll cross in America’s return to normal.
When can he hear a touring band again? 2021? Brennan has no clue. He can’t stomach the thought of squeezing 500 people into Slowdown anytime soon. But this is the career Brennan chose. This is his craft.
“I didn’t get into live sound because I thought it was a financially responsible thing to do. I got into it because I love music and I love production.
“There is a definite adrenaline rush when the place is packed and it’s hot and sweaty and the band is about to go on and you’re nervous about the whole show possibly going awry but then it works out and it looks really sweet and it sounds awesome and the band is pumped and the crowd is pumped and people are raising their glasses in the air.”
That scene — foreign as it seems today — opens the door to hope. So here’s a toast to perseverance and progress.
May the next six months be better than the last.
