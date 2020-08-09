You are the owner of this article.
Six people are injured in two-vehicle crash in Council Bluffs
Six people were injured, four critically, Sunday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Council Bluffs.

The crash occurred shortly before 2 p.m. at the intersection of South 24th Street and Marketplace Drive, which is at an entrance to a shopping center.

The southbound lanes of South 24th were closed from Interstate 80 to Marketplace Drive for about 2 1/2 hours.

The details of the crash weren't available, but it occurred when a Ford Explorer and Ram pickup collided, according to Council Bluffs Police Sgt Edward Carlson. The Explorer was struck on the passenger side by the pickup.

All five occupants of the Explorer, an adult and four youths, were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, according to Carlson. Four were critically injured, according to emergency dispatchers.

The pickup was carrying two people, one of whom was taken to a Council Bluffs hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The Council Bluffs Police Department traffic unit is investigating the crash.

