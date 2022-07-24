Six startups receive $100K in accelerator investments

Six Nebraska startups each received a $100,000 boost this past week.

The investments for the startups, which were announced at a press conference at Millwork Commons in north downtown Omaha, come from Lincoln-based startup accelerator NMotion via its growth accelerator program. The money was provided by local individuals and companies through venture capital firm and startup accelerator gener8tor, which is based in Wisconsin but has a partnership with NMotion, as well as the Lincoln-based nonprofit Invest Nebraska.

The six startups are HerHeadquarters, which connects women-owned businesses nationwide; Microwash, a medical device company marketing a product that collects nasal specimens for painless COVID-19 testing; plant-based nutritional drink supplement company Tiiga; knowledge and skills management platform Noviqu; software solutions company Hellcat; and real estate software development company Particle Space.

The six mark the inaugural cohort to receive investments from the NMotion program. They were among 179 companies that applied for the money.

Tiiga co-founders Katy and Jeff Tezak said the $100,000 investment will help expand their startup’s reach faster. Jeff Tezak said the investment will open up new avenues for selling Tiiga products.

Having launched Tiiga in June 2020, the Tezaks have secured shelf space for their products at about 50 Hy-Vee supermarkets across five states and are expanding the product to Texas and Salt Lake City.

Tiiga is not the only startup to have seen a relatively quick rise to success.

Since launching HerHeadquarters a few years ago, Carina Glover has expanded her startup from connecting women entrepreneurs to women executives and their team members across the country. She is in the midst of a $750,000 fundraising drive to expand HerHeadquarters.

With help from NMotion’s investment, Glover said, “We can impact more women-owned businesses. I can hire more of the right people that will allow us to have a great impact. It’s really just about reaching our goals.”

The investments made by NMotion into the six startups are what Nebraska Economic Development Director Tony Goins highlighted as an example of the support needed to ensure a thriving startup landscape.

“The difference between success and failure can often be measured in resources and support available to help these business owners overcome obstacles and achieve milestones,” he said. “Groups like NMotion are so vital to our entrepreneurial ecosystem.”

Each startup will be connected to 100 mentors and up to 50 early-stage investors through a 12-week program. NMotion also will work with the six companies to help grow the companies’ revenues, improve their products and services and pitch investors for the next round of investments.

Scott Henderson, managing principal of NMotion, said organizations and individuals in Nebraska have dedicated $3.7 million to bolster the state’s growing startup scene over the next two years.

“It’s a very exciting time here in Nebraska,” Henderson told a crowd that included entrepreneurs, investors and business leaders.