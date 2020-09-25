Six teens, 20-year-old woman injured in head-on collision in Bennington

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Six teenagers and a 20-year-old woman were injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday near Bennington.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at 148th and State Streets about 7 p.m.

Two people had to be extricated from the vehicles, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

A preliminary investigation found that a gray 2005 Dodge Neon with five teen passengers driven by Rachel Ackley, 20, was going east on State Street when it went off the road to the right, then overcorrected to the left and crossed the center line, hitting a westbound Toyota Camry head-on.

The gray 2012 Camry was driven by 16-year-old Madeline Clark, the car’s only occupant.

Both drivers were taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy with injuries that were critical but not life-threatening.

Four of the passengers in Ackley’s vehicle were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in serious condition, and one was taken to Children’s Hospital & Medical Center in serious condition. The passengers were between the ages of 14 and 16.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

