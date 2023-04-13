The amount of park space in downtown Omaha will more than quadruple when two riverfront parks reopen this summer.

After years of construction, Heartland of America Park and Lewis & Clark Landing are set to open in late summer. Officials will be able to provide a firmer reopening date next month, said Katie Bassett, vice president of parks for the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority.

Together, the Gene Leahy Mall, Heartland of America Park and Lewis & Clark Landing cover 72 acres. But the Gene Leahy Mall, which opened to the public last summer, accounts for just 14 of those acres.

The new playground in Lewis & Clark Landing is four times as large as the one in Gene Leahy Mall, Bassett said. And the lawn in Heartland of America Park is twice the size of the Gene Leahy Mall's lawn.

Construction on the parks started in 2019 as part of a $400 million public-private overhaul of the three downtown riverfront parks, including construction of the Kiewit Luminarium science museum on Lewis & Clark Landing. Community stakeholders hope the space will be a catalyst for redevelopment and investment in the city’s urban core.

Bassett said officials tried to keep elements that were original to each park, such as the fountain in the Heartland of America Park lake and the marina and a bridge at Lewis & Clark Landing.

On Thursday, MECA officials gave members of the media a tour of both parks. Construction workers were everywhere, installing lights and working on the landscaping.

Heavy infrastructure work on the parks has been completed. Bassett said the focus now is adding the components people will see and enjoy: trees, plants, play elements, benches and seating areas. Bassett said much of the remaining work is temperature based so Mother Nature could have a say in the parks' reopening date.

Some heavily-used elements of Gene Leahy Mall, like the community swings, will also be included in the other parks.

“A lot of the similar feel and look of Gene Leahy Mall but some new amenities in these two parks as well,” Bassett said.

While the two parks aren't open yet, the Kiewit Luminarium will open Saturday.

And officials are opening a new road so visitors can get there. Downtown Omaha’s Riverfront Drive and an extended Douglas Street will be open to the public Friday, providing direct access through Heartland of America Park and Lewis & Clark Landing.

The extension of Douglas Street will serve as a new southern access point to Riverfront Drive, which runs past the Luminarium and the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge before connecting with Abbott Drive on the north.

Lewis & Clark Landing

Visitors will be able to stick their toes in sand and watch the Missouri River flow from the urban beach.

Long logs sit on the beach and a wall of bleachers overlooks the area. Bassett said the beach is a unique feature and future programming and events might involve building sand castles. There will be some shaded areas near the beach.

Down the plaza from the beach, there's room for events and space for six sand volleyball courts, a small lawn space and shaded areas.

The large playground has a zipline, a small rock climbing wall and tall climbing towers with slides. In the next few days, workers will install the adventure path which Bassett described as "a large worm-looking thing that kids will be able to run and climb through."

Heartland of America Park

Part of the lake in Heartland of America Park has been filled in to create more space for activities.

But it leaves the fountain, which has new lights and a programming system, as the centerpiece. Bassett said the fountain will be turned back on shortly before the park reopens.

In the past, gondola rides were offered at the lake and Bassett said that's something officials are working to bring back.

There will also be a lakeside amphitheater, bocce courts, swings, slides and shaded areas for people to sit.

A new overlook, called Farnam Pier, juts over the Missouri River and will complement the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge with color changing lights.

A skate ribbon also is starting to take shape. It will be about the length of a football field and will resemble Chicago’s Maggie Daley Park Ice Skating Ribbon. It will be open for ice skating in the winter and roller blading in the summer.

