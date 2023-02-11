It's a good thing that Liz Larson isn't a football fan.

Even though she's in Glendale, Arizona, for the Super Bowl, she won't see a minute of the game Sunday between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

Larson, an Omaha Skutt graduate, will be behind the scenes helping 200 field dancers get dressed and ready to go for the "Super Bowl Halftime Show".

She is part of a team that will be scrambling to make sure everyone is set for an extravaganza that last year attracted 103 million television viewers.

Larson has been one of those people watching through the years, but she had no idea how much was involved in preparing for the championship game until she said yes to this temporary job.

"Even my friends in Los Angeles that work on huge movies and tv shows -- they are very excited and think it's super cool I'm working at the Super Bowl," she said.

Larson has always liked clothes, fashion and the movies. After graduating from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles, she's spent 17 years working in the costume department for several TV shows and movies.

Some of her more recent jobs were on "Station 19" on ABC, "Last Ship" on TNT and a new one coming out on Hulu called "Saint X".

Larson, 38, is on-set during filming to keep track of the continuity of the outfits being worn by those in the cast.

Typically, a movie is not shot in sequential order. Part of her job is to track the costume, what is worn and how it's worn, from scene to scene so it appears seamless to the viewer.

It may not sound that glamorous, Larson said, but she can't imagine doing anything else. She loves the unpredictability.

"My office is always changing. One text message can change my entire year if I get a job offer," she said. "I didn't know what I was getting myself into. I feel very fortunate I made this path."

The hours can be brutal, and Larson was taking some time off after an especially busy 2022 when a friend-of-a-friend asked if she'd be interested in working at the Super Bowl.

She's been in Arizona since Jan. 28, helping to organize and fit custom-designed outfits for each of the dancers. She's working with a team of people doing alterations and modifications.

"It's a lot of just kind of organizing and fitting," she said.

Singer Rihanna is headlining the halftime show and Larson said she and her large contingent of dancers have their own crew doing their wardrobe. Security is tight so that no one knows beforehand what anyone is wearing.

The more people Larson tells she is working on the "Super Bowl Halftime Show", the more thrilling it becomes, just because of their reactions.

"I think it's exciting because it's so big for everyone," she said. "It's an experience."