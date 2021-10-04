Slain Creighton baseball administrator 'was always so giving to anybody he knew'

On a balmy autumn evening, the sky crystal blue, family, friends and neighbors gathered outside a Benson home to mourn a life lost to gun violence.

Chris Gradoville was remembered as a man who lived life large but with faith, who had a heart for people.

"He was always so giving to anybody he knew," said Gretchen Engelkamp, whose children grew up with Chris and his sister, Stephanie, in their South Omaha neighborhood.

"He did so much with his life in a short period of time; that's why this is so hard," she said at a prayer service that members of the local faith community hold at the site of each Omaha homicide. About 40 people attended.

Gradoville, 37, was gunned down about 8 a.m. Thursday when he went to a house in the 6100 block of Pratt Street to complete a maintenance task. He had recently renovated and sold the house to a realty company, and police say the man who was renting it shot him multiple times when he arrived.

Neighbors joined Gradoville's family and friends to show their support.