Slight cool-down coming for Omaha, eastern Nebraska before heat returns

Update, 9:30 a.m. Monday:

The rain that passed through the Omaha area Sunday night into Monday morning left .88 of an inch of rain at Eppley Airfield.

The National Weather Service reported that the Millard Airport recorded .22 of an inch of rain. The weather service's Valley office reported only a trace.

A return to school is just around the corner, but summer will still be going full blast in Omaha this week, even with a somewhat cooler start.

“The temperatures are going to be a little cooler (Monday in Omaha) with highs back into the low 80s,” said meteorologist Van DeWald of the National Weather Service in Valley. “There will be a front settling into the area that will give us a day of respite, with a high of 83, that will feel pretty good.”

Temperatures will begin to ratchet back up on Tuesday, a week before the Omaha Public Schools and other districts open for the fall semester. Families looking to take full advantage of summer before school returns need not be concerned about rain because chances for precipitation are unlikely, DeWald said.

Early Monday morning will present the best chance for some moisture with a few spotty showers lingering. Those chances will disappear by noon.

“There will be no chances for rain then for the rest of the week,” DeWald said.

Overall, Monday and Tuesday look to be the most pleasant days of the week in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. Highs on Monday will range from the upper 70s to lower 80s across the area.

DeWald said highs Tuesday are forecast to rebound into the mid- to upper 80s. Humidity will not be as much of a concern as over the past weekend, he said.

“The dewpoint won’t be as bad as Saturday, certainly,” DeWald said. “The heat index will be about the same (as the temperature). Saturday we had a heat index of 112.”

The high heat will return by Wednesday as a high-pressure system settles over the Central Plains. Temperatures will climb into the mid-90s starting Wednesday and reach a high of 96 on Saturday, he said, although the dewpoint will remain in the 60s.

The result is expected to be a less uncomfortable “dry heat” that will continue through Sunday. The high temperature Sunday is forecast to be 91 degrees.

“The bigger story is that we’re not going to get rain,” DeWald said. “The drought in Omaha is back in the abnormally dry category. Without any rain, I’m afraid, we’ll see a continued degradation of our drought status.”