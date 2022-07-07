Slow-moving storms expected to bring rain to Omaha

Rain is likely Thursday night as slow-moving storms roll through the Omaha area.

As of 8:15 p.m. Thursday, storms were beginning to develop just to the west of Omaha and are expected to slowly push east over the next one to two hours, said Dirk Petersen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service based in Valley.

The storms are expected to hang around Omaha until about 1 a.m. and bring about an inch of rain to the areas they move through, Petersen said.

“They won’t just sit there and pour on one spot forever,” he said.

The biggest threat from these storms will be potential flooding, Petersen said, though strong winds are also possible.