Small fire at vacant Omaha hotel blamed on vagrants looking for scrap metal
A small fire at vacant hotel in southwest Omaha on Thursday is being blamed on vagrants in search of scrap metal.

According to the Omaha Fire Department, fire crews found rolls of burned electrical wiring in a third-floor bathtub in the empty hotel at 10909 M St.

The fire itself caused nominal damage to the building, but fire investigators reported significant damage by vagrants. 

The fire was reported about 1:30 p.m. No arrests have been made.

The building, near the Interstate 80 and L Street interchange, was formerly a Westmount Inn and Suites.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

