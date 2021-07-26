Smoke billowing from Benson sewers is part of a test for cracks in the system

Benson neighborhood residents need not be alarmed when they see smoke rising from the sewers — it's just an engineering firm testing for cracks in the system.
GBA Engineers were contracted by the City of Omaha sewer maintenance division to conduct the tests, a spokeswoman for GBA Engineers said Monday. The testing involves filling sanitary sewer pipes with specialized smoke and observing where the smoke comes out.
"Typically, we will see smoke coming out of the sewer vent stacks on each house, which is a sign that the house plumbing is working as designed," said Daria Sakharova. "We will also see smoke come out of cracks and other breaks in the sewer lines."
The smoke is harmless, nontoxic and will not leave a residue, according to the company. If smoke enters the house, whether via faulty plumbing or dry P-traps, GBA recommends opening a window and allowing the smoke to dissipate.
Douglas County 911 dispatchers on Monday received several calls from nervous residents, and Omaha Fire Department crews were dispatched to several locations. Sakharova said GBA had delivered notifications to each residence in the area on Friday to notify them the testing would be done.
