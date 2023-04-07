Residents of parts of eastern Nebraska are being advised to monitor air quality conditions through at least early Monday due to agricultural fires in Kansas and Oklahoma.

Douglas County health officials said Friday that smoke could push air quality into the moderate category or even rate it unhealthy for sensitive groups.

According to the federal website airnow.gov, air quality was moderate in much of eastern and southeast Nebraska by midday Friday. It was was rated unhealthy for sensitive groups in a band stretching from south of Lincoln and arcing north of Omaha into western Iowa.

Conditions over the weekend will depend on how much material is burned in northeast Kansas and Oklahoma, the wind direction and the possibility of rain, said Russ Hadan, supervisor of the Douglas County Health Department's air quality program.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department advised residents to monitor air quality through Monday.

Hadan said residents can monitor air quality on the health department's website, douglascountyairquality.com or on the airnow.gov site.

Short-term exposure to smoke usually does not pose a major health risk for healthy people, but residents should avoid strenuous outdoor activity if they see smoke outdoors.

Those with lung disease, respiratory disease or heart conditions should monitor air quality and follow their doctor's directions for taking medicines and follow their asthma management plans. They should call their doctor if symptoms worsen.

