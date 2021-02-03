Snow and wind in the forecast for Thursday; winter's coldest temps expected next week

Bundle up, Omaha. The coldest temperatures of the season are coming.

The metro could see between one and two inches of snow Thursday morning as a cold front moves into the area.

Snow is most likely to fall between 2 and 8 a.m., said Paul Fajman, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service

"An inch or two isn't too much to fret on, especially after the 12 inches we saw last week," Fajman said. "But with the snow, we're going to also have 40 to 45 mph wind gusts."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Northwest winds will be gusting all day, reducing visibility.

Thursday and Friday will see highs in the mid to upper 20s.

Another cold front is expected to move into the Omaha area Saturday, bringing more frigid temperatures and another possibility for snow Saturday morning.

Monday's high is forecast at 10 degrees, with a low near minus-3 degrees. Tuesday and Wednesday could see highs near 13 degrees and single-digit lows.