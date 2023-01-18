Snow expected to arrive in Omaha between 10 a.m. and noon; 5 to 9 inches expected

A strong winter storm tracking northeast across Nebraska on Wednesday is expected to arrive in the Omaha area between 10 a.m. and the noon hour.

"It will start with light snow or freezing rain and continue into the afternoon," meteorologist Laurel McCoy of the National Weather Service office in Valley said Wednesday morning. "About 2 or 3 (p.m.), it should change over to all snow, and it will be quite heavy snow — difficult for shoveling."

Winter weather will cause hazardous travel conditions and delays during this evening's commute. Snow will be the dominant precip type north of Interstate 80 with amounts of 8 to 15 inches. pic.twitter.com/S2plaJzU8e — NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) January 18, 2023

The snow, initially expected to start during the Omaha morning commute, developed in southeast Colorado and spread a little slower than expected into Nebraska, McCoy said. Kearney and Hastings were receiving heavy snow about 6 a.m., she said.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation reported that Interstate 80 was closed from the Wyoming state line to about 15 miles east of Sidney and between about 20 miles east of North Platte to about 15 miles west of Kearney.

"They are seeing lots of snow in central Nebraska right now," McCoy said. "Kearney and Hastings are seeing a lot of snow, and it will be making its way here later this morning."

As of 6 a.m., the National Weather Service in North Platte reported 4.3 inches of snow at the North Platte airport.

"The bull's-eye for snow accumulation has consolidated over and near northern Custer County," the National Weather Service in North Platte said on social media. "Travel conditions are already very hazardous and (the Nebraska Department of Transportation) reports most of Interstate 80 is already closed. Stay home today and only venture out if it is an absolute necessity."

Omaha, McCoy said, could end up with 5 to 9 inches of snow before the storm ends shortly after midnight. The amount will depend on how much precipitation falls in the form of sleet or rain, she said.

"There will be a sharp cutoff just south of Omaha," McCoy said. "Farther south will see less snow but more freezing rain and sleet."

