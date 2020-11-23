Snow in Omaha area surprised forecasters; rain is expected to continue through Tuesday

The snow flurries that fell Monday in the Omaha area are expected to give way to about 24 hours of rain, a National Weather Service meteorologist said.

"We've got a little more white stuff than we were anticipating," said Valley-based meteorologist Hallie Bova. "The snow will be changing over into rain by early afternoon and continue through Tuesday. We should get about an inch (of rain) when all is said and done."

The Nebraska State Patrol reported that troopers were responding to crashes Monday morning. An Omaha World-Herald reporter driving in Sarpy County on Monday saw a car flip three times before landing upright. The driver was sore but OK, the reporter said.

Temperatures late Monday and early Tuesday are expected to stay in the upper 30s, keeping ice and snow at arm's length, Bova said. The high temperature for Tuesday in Omaha is expected to hit 50 degrees.

"Once this rain moves out Tuesday night, Wednesday will be dry and warm," Bova said. "In fact, the rest of the week looks to be warmer and dry, with highs in the upper 40s and near 50."

Temperatures are expected to be in the mid- to upper 40s to low 50s on Saturday. Highs Sunday are expected to be in the low 40s.