Snow in Omaha area to stick as winter weather moves east
Snow in Omaha area to stick as winter weather moves east

Omaha will see the back end of the snowstorm today as the front moves east, National Weather Service meteorologist Dirk Petersen said Saturday morning.

Petersen said a weather service winter weather advisory had expired about 9 a.m. for the Omaha area.

"Everything started in the Omaha area around 1 to 2 p.m. yesterday and transitioned into a rain and sleet mix yesterday afternoon," he said. 

The snow didn't start accumulating until later in the evening. The official snowfall for the Omaha area was 4 inches.

The temperature today will reach a high of 33 degrees, and will drop to upper teens overnight.

