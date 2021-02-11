Snow is expected to arrive in Omaha today, and the cold isn't going anywhere

The snow that’s expected to move into the Omaha area Friday could continue into early Saturday, a National Weather Service meteorologist said.

The snow will be light throughout the day, Hallie Bova said, with accumulations in the Omaha area of 2 to 4 inches.

“It has the potential to affect the evening commute (Friday),” she said.

The snow won’t chase the cold away: Friday’s high is expected to be 2 degrees, and wind chills of minus-20 are expected.

The “real” cold, Bova said, will come Sunday into Monday: Sunday’s high is expected to be minus-2, and the low Sunday night into Monday morning could hit minus-16. Monday’s expected high is minus-1. The wind chill Monday morning likely will be minus-30 to minus-35, Bova said.

“It will definitely be dangerous for anyone out there for any period of time,” she said.

For Feb. 15, Omaha’s record lowest high temperature is minus-1, recorded in 1936.

“We’ll be potentially flirting with that on Monday,” Bova said.

It won’t get much warmer anytime soon, she said. Wednesday’s high in Omaha is expected to be 13.