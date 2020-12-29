Snow leads to Interstate closures in western Nebraska, crashes in Omaha area

A winter storm sweeping through western Nebraska early Tuesday closed Interstates 80 and 76 in both directions before moving east and causing crashes there.

In Omaha, police reported numerous crashes because of the slick road conditions, including a four-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 75 just north of F Street just before 7 a.m.

As of 7:15 a.m., a National Weather Service reporting station in west Omaha had 2.8 inches of snow. A spot in Papillion reported 3.1 inches and a location west of La Vista reported 2.4 inches.

Multiple collisions led authorities to close I-80 from Big Springs to the Wyoming border. I-76 was closed to the Colorado border after multiple vehicles left the snow-covered road.

"Time of opening for both I-80 and I-76 is dependent on how the storm evolves," the NDOT said in a tweet. "Conditions remain hazardous & we anticipate they will remain so all day Tuesday. Please avoid travel."

Before the storm moved north and east, it left 4.4 inches of snow in North Platte, said meteorologist Bill Taylor of the National Weather Service's North Platte office. The storm is expected to dump 4 to 6 inches in the Omaha area.