 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Snow now falling in Omaha; 2-4 inches possible through Friday night
0 Comments
top story

Snow now falling in Omaha; 2-4 inches possible through Friday night

  • Updated
  • 0

A snow storm hits the region just before sunset on Friday.

6 p.m. Friday update

Snow began falling in the Omaha metro area shortly after 4 p.m.

Most of the snow is expected to fall before 3 a.m., with a total accumulation of 2-4 inches possible.

The National Weather Service reported that slick spots will develop on roads as snow continues to fall throughout the night.

There have been multiple reports of vehicles sliding off of roads across the city.

----------------------

The Omaha area could see 2-4 inches of snow by the time a winter storm moves out Saturday morning, but for much of Friday, the area is expected to see a scattered light mix of ice pellets and freezing rain.

The light mix of precipitation should change over to patchy light rain from around noon to 3 p.m., said Dirk Petersen, a Valley-based meteorologist with the National Weather Service. That should be followed by a light mix of ice pellets and freezing rain from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The snow should be "moderate" from 6 p.m. to midnight, he said, and likely will be out of the area by 6 a.m. Saturday. 

Some drifting is possible Friday evening, with winds gusting to 36 mph, Petersen said. "It will help bring pretty close to zero visibility with the strongest snow and strongest winds."

Temperatures should be in the low to mid-30s for much of Friday, Petersen said, but the cold should kick in around 6 p.m. when the snow starts.

Omaha metro schools close due to expectations of snow and ice

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109, twitter.com/BobGlissmann

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Will Nancy Pelosi retire this year?

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert