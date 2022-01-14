Snow now falling in Omaha; 2-4 inches possible through Friday night

6 p.m. Friday update
Snow began falling in the Omaha metro area shortly after 4 p.m.
Most of the snow is expected to fall before 3 a.m., with a total accumulation of 2-4 inches possible.
The National Weather Service reported that slick spots will develop on roads as snow continues to fall throughout the night.
There have been multiple reports of vehicles sliding off of roads across the city.
----------------------
The Omaha area could see 2-4 inches of snow by the time a winter storm moves out Saturday morning, but for much of Friday, the area is expected to see a scattered light mix of ice pellets and freezing rain.
Please be careful with the mixed precipitation moving through eastern Nebraska. Freezing rain can impact travel quickly.— NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) January 14, 2022
Road conditions may change in a hurry, even between hills and valleys, between bridges and solid surfaces, and between treated and untreated areas. pic.twitter.com/NNoVFnT5JQ
The light mix of precipitation should change over to patchy light rain from around noon to 3 p.m., said Dirk Petersen, a Valley-based meteorologist with the National Weather Service. That should be followed by a light mix of ice pellets and freezing rain from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The snow should be "moderate" from 6 p.m. to midnight, he said, and likely will be out of the area by 6 a.m. Saturday.
Road conditions are reported as "normal" as of 7:30am for the area.— NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) January 14, 2022
Patchy icing is possible this morning, especially from Omaha to Columbus, NE pic.twitter.com/pUd2FVabiv
Some drifting is possible Friday evening, with winds gusting to 36 mph, Petersen said. "It will help bring pretty close to zero visibility with the strongest snow and strongest winds."
Temperatures should be in the low to mid-30s for much of Friday, Petersen said, but the cold should kick in around 6 p.m. when the snow starts.
bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109, twitter.com/BobGlissmann