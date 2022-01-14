Snow now falling in Omaha; 2-4 inches possible through Friday night

6 p.m. Friday update

Snow began falling in the Omaha metro area shortly after 4 p.m.

Most of the snow is expected to fall before 3 a.m., with a total accumulation of 2-4 inches possible.

The National Weather Service reported that slick spots will develop on roads as snow continues to fall throughout the night.

There have been multiple reports of vehicles sliding off of roads across the city.

The Omaha area could see 2-4 inches of snow by the time a winter storm moves out Saturday morning, but for much of Friday, the area is expected to see a scattered light mix of ice pellets and freezing rain.

The light mix of precipitation should change over to patchy light rain from around noon to 3 p.m., said Dirk Petersen, a Valley-based meteorologist with the National Weather Service. That should be followed by a light mix of ice pellets and freezing rain from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The snow should be "moderate" from 6 p.m. to midnight, he said, and likely will be out of the area by 6 a.m. Saturday.