Snow should end by early Saturday in the Omaha metro area

Many Omaha commuters made it home before the snow started to fall Friday evening.

Freezing drizzle turned into flakes about 6:20 p.m., said Becky Kern, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley.

Kern said the snow should fall for only a little while, with the heaviest accumulation expected to end by 10 p.m. Snowfall should completely taper off by 3 a.m. Saturday

A trace to 1 inch of snow is expected. North winds have already started to blow in and will drop temperatures into the 20s, Kern said.

Shortly before 8 p.m., the Nebraska Department of Transportation's 511 website reported ice on westbound Interstate 80 southwest of L Street. In a tweet, the department recommended that drivers slow down and leave plenty of space between other vehicles.

Snow began accumulating in northeast Nebraska near the South Dakota border about noon, according to the National Weather Service office in Valley.