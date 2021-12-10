Snow should end by early Saturday in the Omaha metro area

Many Omaha commuters made it home before the snow started to fall Friday evening.
Freezing drizzle turned into flakes about 6:20 p.m., said Becky Kern, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley.
Kern said the snow should fall for only a little while, with the heaviest accumulation expected to end by 10 p.m. Snowfall should completely taper off by 3 a.m. Saturday
A trace to 1 inch of snow is expected. North winds have already started to blow in and will drop temperatures into the 20s, Kern said.
Shortly before 8 p.m., the Nebraska Department of Transportation's 511 website reported ice on westbound Interstate 80 southwest of L Street. In a tweet, the department recommended that drivers slow down and leave plenty of space between other vehicles.
Snow began accumulating in northeast Nebraska near the South Dakota border about noon, according to the National Weather Service office in Valley.
As of 7 p.m., the airport in Valentine reported 8.5 inches of snow, Kern said. The heavy snow is expected to stay well north of the Omaha area.
Freezing drizzle could produce slick spots on bridges and overpasses in the pink zone through 5 PM / What looks wet could be ice, drive with caution! pic.twitter.com/COdQJ5MHO0— NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) December 10, 2021
Saturday should bring temps in the low 40s. By Sunday and Monday, highs will jump into the low to mid-50s.
In the meantime, armchair meteorologists can find new forecasting charts and data on the weather service's website. The new features at weather.gov/oax/winter give out more information than just an old-school snowfall range, meteorologist Brett Albright said.
"The goal is always to come up with features that are helpful for people," he said. "It helps them make good decisions."
World-Herald staff writer Lauren Wagner contributed to this report.
kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2