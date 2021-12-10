Snow should start falling around sunset in the Omaha metro area

Most Omaha commuters should make it home before the snow starts to fall Friday evening.

Snow is slated to start falling around 6 p.m., said Brett Albright, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley. It should fall for only a little while, Albright said, but it may be heavy at times. A trace to 1 inch of accumulation is expected.

After the snow starts, north winds should blow in, dropping temperatures into the 20s. That brings the potential for icy roads as the snow falls, melts and refreezes on untreated streets, Albright said.

Fortunately, Omaha city crews already have treated many major streets in town.

The snow should taper off by 3 a.m., if not sooner, Albright said.

Saturday should bring temps in the low 40s. By Sunday and Monday, highs will jump into the low to mid-50s.

In the meantime, armchair meteorologists can find new forecasting charts and data on the weather service's website. The new features at weather.gov/oax/winter give out more information than just an old-school snowfall range, Albright said.