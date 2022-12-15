 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Snowfall caused slick conditions, traffic delays across Omaha Thursday

  • Updated
  • 0

Cirian's has been flocking trees all the colors of the rainbow for more than 40 years

Heavier than expected snowfall led to slick conditions and headaches for drivers across Omaha on Thursday.

As of 6 p.m., Omaha had recorded 1.7 inches of snow and was not expected to get much more, said meteorologist Paul Fajman with the National Weather Service in Valley.

“There could be some flurries, but there won’t be any additional accumulation,” Fajman said.

Forecasters initially predicted that the Omaha area would get less than half an inch of snow on Thursday.

Drivers experienced especially long delays Thursday morning as the snow contributed to numerous crashes across the metro area.

“It’s just nuts out there right now,” Officer Chris Gordon, an Omaha police spokesman, said at midmorning.

Gordon reminded drivers to slow down and increase the following distance behind other vehicles.

People are also reading…

No precipitation is expected Friday, but conditions will remain cold with a low of 20 degrees, a high of 26 and wind gusts up to 35 mph, Fajman said.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

New NASA photograph reveals the most volcanic places in our entire solar system

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert