Snowfall caused slick conditions, traffic delays across Omaha Thursday

Heavier than expected snowfall led to slick conditions and headaches for drivers across Omaha on Thursday.

As of 6 p.m., Omaha had recorded 1.7 inches of snow and was not expected to get much more, said meteorologist Paul Fajman with the National Weather Service in Valley.

“There could be some flurries, but there won’t be any additional accumulation,” Fajman said.

Forecasters initially predicted that the Omaha area would get less than half an inch of snow on Thursday.

I-80 and 108th Street Omaha as of 9:30am pic.twitter.com/vo6iy5SjhJ — NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) December 15, 2022

Drivers experienced especially long delays Thursday morning as the snow contributed to numerous crashes across the metro area.

“It’s just nuts out there right now,” Officer Chris Gordon, an Omaha police spokesman, said at midmorning.

Gordon reminded drivers to slow down and increase the following distance behind other vehicles.

We have updated the forecast to increase snowfall amounts in eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa where an inch or two snowfall accumulation is possible. Otherwise, expect periodic light snow or flurries into Friday. pic.twitter.com/Wcg5IQnu1M — NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) December 15, 2022