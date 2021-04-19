Snow's falling in the Omaha area, but the white stuff isn't expected to stick

Most Omahans will see snow falling by mid-day Monday. Light snowflakes already were blowing in the wind in downtown Omaha by late morning.

An early wave of inclement weather was expected to lead to a few hours of light snow, said Brian Barjenbruch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. A few flakes were spotted falling around 9:40 a.m. at the weather service's office in Valley.

Highs in Omaha may not climb out of the 30s, although the snow isn't expected to accumulate on roads.

The first wave of weather is set to wrap up by late afternoon or early evening, Barjenbruch said. A second round of snow is slated to arrive from northern Kansas and into southern Nebraska late Monday evening and early Tuesday morning. That system may just clip the Omaha area, Barjenbruch said.

An April snowstorm isn't out of the ordinary, Barjenbruch said, but it's a big disappointment to warm-weather lovers.

"It's fairly common to get April snow," he said. "The good news is it tends to melt quickly."

