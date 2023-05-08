Have you ever wanted to learn more, perhaps, about lizard brains and animal intelligence?
Or maybe the history of Pizza Hut’s reading program?
Nerd Nite speakers have addressed both of those topics since Courtni Kopietz brought the event to Omaha. It’s a franchised night out that is held in cities across the globe.
“I learn so many new things,” the 33-year-old said. “I’m excited to kind of get it started here.”
Kopietz attended Nerd Nites in Madison, Wisconsin, when she worked there, and thought they were so much fun that she wanted to hold them in Omaha when she moved home. Those plans were at first derailed by the pandemic.
She has since held two Nerd Nites with the third scheduled Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Saro Cider Lounge, 1012 S. 10th St. About 50 people have attended each of the free once-a-month events.
Tuesday night’s topics will be the history of Cinco de Mayo in Omaha, and flying drones and airspace regulations. Speakers usually talk for 15 to 20 minutes followed by a question and answer period.
“It can really be anything,” Kopietz said. “A hobby. A niche interest. Ours have been mostly based on a person’s expertise.”
The lizard brains' speaker was a UNO neuroscientist.
Her talk about Pizza Hut’s reading program was a trip down memory lane for Kopietz, who discovered in doing her research that the program that rewards children for reading with a pizza still exists.
“It was a very nostalgic thing from the '80s and '90s,” she said.
What makes a good Nerd Nite speaker is explained on her website, omaha.nerdnite.com. It’s grounded in a super nerdy, highly engaging fun approach to learning. It’s not a lecture or symposium but a much more relaxed version.
Baseball could be a topic or a favorite Marvel superhero.
Drinks and some food are available for purchase at the event. Attendance is geared toward young adults and older.
"A lot of people come alone and just meet new people at the event," Kopietz said.
If you’re interested in speaking at an upcoming Omaha Nerd Nite, go to omaha.nerdnite.com and fill out the form.
“It’s fun I get to help choose the topics,” Kopietz said. “Ultimately, it’s driven by curiosity about new things. It’s really enjoyable.”
