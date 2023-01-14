Soap-making workshop offers creative outlet for blind and visually impaired people

Inside an unassuming building in an industrial area off 72nd Street, the smell of essential oils and perfumes wafted through each room Saturday.

This weekend marked the third annual soap-making workshop through Outlook Enrichment, an offshoot of the Omaha-based nonprofit Outlook Nebraska, which provides employment for people who are blind or visually impaired. Even with just about a dozen participants, the commotion from the workshop was audible throughout the building.

The enrichment arm of the organization seeks to provide classes and activities to foster creativity and teach new skills — such as an audio book club, classes on adaptive technology, downhill skiing, jewelry making, cooking and gardening.

The soap- and candle-making workshop is one of the organization's most popular offerings. On Saturday, participants gathered in a recreation room at the Outlook office to customize their own soaps, candles, lotions, lip balms and perfumes.

Paulette Monthei, the executive director of Outlook Enrichment, says the art-adjacent programming always draws a wide array of participants.

"Our goal with this is to give everybody the opportunity to try something new," Monthei said. "It also lets you take pride in something that you made: You put work into it, it's tangible, you can even give it away as a gift."

Kristal Platt has been involved with Outlook Enrichment for a few years now, and the soap-making workshop has been one of her favorite activities. Last year, she bought the supplies herself in order to make Christmas-themed soaps at home and give them away to friends and family.

"It's fun to mix and match the shapes and scents, and the colors I can see a little with some help to find what I want," she said. "It gives you a chance to be creative and have something to take home."

Alex Curtis, 51, has worked in the employment arm of Outlook Nebraska for 12 years. He takes the enrichment courses to learn new skills with the hope that he could start a side business through something he picks up.

Saturday was his first time at this workshop, where he made lotions and brainstormed how he would market them.

"I love this," Curtis said of Saturday's workshop. "I thought it would be a lot harder than it is. I can make my own scents, and if I do it right I can market it."

Upcoming events through Outlook Enrichment include bowling, a craft fair, golf lessons and — Curtis' favorite — the TreeRush Adventures ropes course at Fontenelle Forest.

