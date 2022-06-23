Soccer star will be special guest at South Omaha vaccination event

Dr. Armando de Alba knows that nothing brings Latino families together like soccer and soap operas.

On Saturday, more than a dozen local organizations, including health systems, soccer teams and local businesses, will host a combination community soccer event and vaccination clinic at Omaha South High School’s Collin Stadium.

The special guest for the event will be Luis Hernández, the Mexican soccer legend known as El Matador. Now 53, the former footballer is tied as the fourth all-time leading scorer for the Mexican national team. He will serve as a FIFA ambassador for the upcoming World Cup soccer competition.

De Alba, assistant dean for diversity, equity and inclusion student programs at the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s College of Medicine, said the event is an effort to increase vaccination rates among children and youth in the community.

The event organizers, he said, think Hernández will attract the parents of the children they want to vaccinate. The family-friendly event will include soccer contests and prizes as well as food, drinks and music. Vaccines and boosters will be available for people ages 5 and older. Everyone who gets a free vaccine or booster will receive an item autographed by Hernández.

“It is our hope to protect the health of all of our communities,” he said. “We understand for some individuals, it’s difficult to have access to health care services. This is a means to bridge that gap in a creative way.”

While the event is targeted toward the Latino community, it is free and open to everyone. Information will be available in Spanish and English. Latino health care providers will be available to speak with community members to answer questions and address misinformation.

The event runs from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the stadium. Toward the end, de Alba said, health care providers will face parents and clinic volunteers in a symbolic match to show that all are on the side of health, with Hernández playing 15 minutes for each side.

