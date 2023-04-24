Scott Buss had heard that the northern lights were expected to make an appearance Sunday night as far south as Nebraska.

The Norfolk, Nebraska, resident drove to a dark area about seven miles north of town around 10:30 p.m. He had planned to begin searching the skies a little later at night. But a buddy messaged him from Minnesota that the aurora borealis was starting to appear there.

He observed a peak of activity around 11:15 p.m. Pulses of light shot upward against a green background.

"It was pretty crazy at that point," Buss said. "I've never seen anything like that in Nebraska."

The northern lights, in fact, painted nighttime skies green, pink and purple across a wide swath of the northern hemisphere Sunday night. Other reports and photos came from as far south as eastern Iowa, California, Colorado and Virginia.

The northern lights, also known as the aurora borealis, occur when charged particles released from the sun's atmosphere collide with gaseous particles in the Earth's atmosphere.

On Friday, the sun released a large amount of energy, known as a coronal mass ejection, according to Robert Steenburgh, a space scientist with the Space Weather Prediction Center at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The ejected plasma from the eruption traveled at nearly 2 million mph toward Earth. A severe geomagnetic storm, a level 4 out of 5 on NOAA's space weather G-scale, arrived at 2:26 p.m. Sunday.

The space weather agency noted that the event was the third G4 storm since the current solar cycle began in 2019. The others occurred on Nov. 4, 2021, and March 24. Northern lights also were reported at lower latitudes during the March event.

Solar storms can disrupt satellites and the electrical grid. It wasn't clear Monday whether this storm was impacting those systems. A watch for a moderate geomagnetic storm, a G2, was in place Monday.

The aurora, meanwhile, was forecast to retreat to the north Monday. Cloudier skies also were expected over Nebraska.

But Sunday's event definitely made check marks on local observers' bucket lists.

James Dean, a Lincoln photographer, wrote in a caption accompanying a photo of the lights that he took at Czechland Lake Recreation Area: "I have wanted to check the aurora off the bucket list for a long time and not only did I get to do that, I got to see one of the most energetic displays we're likely to see here in Nebraska." Nebraskaland Magazine posted the the photo and caption on Facebook.

Buss, an avid outdoorsman, said traveling to see the phenomenon in Alaska or Canada, where it's more common, has been on his list for a long time.

He said he would still like to follow through with those plans. But he was glad he stayed up to see it close to home.

"It was fun," Buss said. "It was better than sleeping."

