Some call for Omaha City Council pick to quit over blog, but Councilman Gray and others defend her

“For her to paint that sweeping indictment of Black men and Black people ... shows that she’s not worthy to have this leadership position,” said Stennis Williams, founding director of ReConnect Inc.

Stennis Williams said that people should be able to ask questions about race, but that Brennan’s characterizations embolden those who believe in such stereotypes.

But Councilman Ben Gray, who represents North Omaha, defended Brennan’s selection and her writing on race relations. Gray said that he doesn’t agree with all of it, but that her willingness to address the subject is commendable.

“I wish there were more White people who were as brave as she is to continue to have the discussion on racism,” he said.

Gray also said that Brennan’s writings don’t paint a full portrait of who she is and that he worries that picking over her words is the sort of thing that makes “good people not want to serve.”

“It didn’t matter who we picked — we are in an environment where people are just bloodthirsty, and they just want to go get somebody,” he said.

Brennan, a Democrat, declined to be interviewed on Monday. She said she planned to send a statement to local press outlets, which had not been received as of 7:30 p.m.