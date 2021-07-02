Some in Pottawattamie County urged to boil, conserve water after fire at water facility

Some Pottawattamie County residents are being asked to boil and conserve water because of a fire at a nearby water facility.

A fire at Regional Water’s facility north of Avoca, Iowa, disabled its ability to pump water to some of its towers that supply areas of northeast Pottawattamie, Shelby and Harrison Counties, according to a press release from the Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency.

Concerns about the loss of water service are amplified by current drought conditions, high temperatures over the next 48 hours and the start of a major holiday weekend, said Doug Reed, the county's emergency management director.

“Emergency Management officials in Shelby and Pottawattamie Counties are working closely together and communicating regularly with Regional Water in order to continually assess the situation and assist in providing public information or other assistance as may be needed," Reed said. "We’ll monitor the situation closely and both county emergency management agencies are postured to provide whatever assistance may be required until pumping capability is restored.”