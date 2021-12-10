Some Omaha area Christmas tree sellers are already out of stock

Cirian's Farmers Drive-In Market sold its last straggler, a 4 ½-foot Douglas fir, on Thursday, marking an early end to the Christmas tree season for the midtown Omaha business.
With fewer firs, pines and spruces to go around and many customers looking to snag their trees early, some Omaha area suppliers are already out of trees — with Christmas still two weeks away.
Extreme weather such as wildfires and droughts and supply chain disruptions have reduced supplies of Christmas trees nationwide, according to the Associated Press. Shoppers across the country are expected to have fewer choices and pay up to 30% more for trees this Christmas, industry officials said.
Austin Cirian of Cirian’s Farmers Drive-In Market has been lucky, he said. Cirian’s has been sourcing its trees from the same person for 30 years, so its orders gets priority.
Cirian said that of the 1,200 trees it started with this season, only one was left on Tuesday. He said around 400 trees were sold before Thanksgiving, nearly double what the business usually sees.
Cirian said he hopes suppliers are able to continue building up their stocks of trees so shortages don't occur in the future, but he expects that to take a few years.
“It'll probably be a trend here for at least a few more years before our guys can get caught up again and have decent fields to go get more trees from,” he said.
Scott Farrington of Indian Creek Nursery in Omaha said that for the past three years, he hasn't been able to get as many trees as he’s wanted. This year, he was short 150 trees. Farrington said droughts have caused shortages from his suppliers, and he said he also has had to raise prices because wholesale prices are up.
Farrington said people have been coming out earlier for their trees as well. At mid-week, he said he had only around 50 trees left.
“Last year and this year has been very, very early,” he said.
At Lanoha Nurseries, nursery sales manager Zack Warner said the nationwide panic over shortages led his business to sell out on Wednesday, much earlier than normal.
“I've been doing this for 15 years, and I can say that I've never seen a year where we sell out this early,” Warner said.
The early sellout has led Lanoha to turn its focus to other Christmas decor offerings, such as wintergreen cuttings and potted porch trees, he said.
“That's a trend that we've been seeing over the past few years,” he said. “A lot of people are doing more for decorating their front porch.”
Local tree farms also have seen an uptick in customers looking to buy early.
At Santa’s Woods in Blair, farm manager Scott Lund said the farm has recorded record sales this year. He said he opened a week earlier this year to try to spread out the traffic.
Santa’s Woods is one of the biggest farms in the area, so it's not running low on trees, Lund said. While some places may have fewer trees than usual, Lund said buyers shouldn’t panic.
“There are trees to be had, and you might have to look in different places for them than where you've been going, if they run out,” he said, “but nobody goes without a Christmas tree.”