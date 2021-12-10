Some Omaha area Christmas tree sellers are already out of stock

“It'll probably be a trend here for at least a few more years before our guys can get caught up again and have decent fields to go get more trees from,” he said.

Scott Farrington of Indian Creek Nursery in Omaha said that for the past three years, he hasn't been able to get as many trees as he’s wanted. This year, he was short 150 trees. Farrington said droughts have caused shortages from his suppliers, and he said he also has had to raise prices because wholesale prices are up.

Farrington said people have been coming out earlier for their trees as well. At mid-week, he said he had only around 50 trees left.

“Last year and this year has been very, very early,” he said.

At Lanoha Nurseries, nursery sales manager Zack Warner said the nationwide panic over shortages led his business to sell out on Wednesday, much earlier than normal.

“I've been doing this for 15 years, and I can say that I've never seen a year where we sell out this early,” Warner said.

The early sellout has led Lanoha to turn its focus to other Christmas decor offerings, such as wintergreen cuttings and potted porch trees, he said.