Some Omaha-area employers say they will comply with COVID vaccine mandate

A handful of Omaha-area businesses are requiring employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. But more are stopping at strongly encouraging employees to get vaccinated.

Union Pacific and Gallup — both federal contractors — said employees will be required to have the COVID-19 vaccine.

President Joe Biden announced last month that workers at private companies with more than 100 employees would have to get vaccinated or tested regularly.

A mandate also applies to federal contractors and employees at health care facilities that receive Medicare or Medicaid reimbursements.

Union Pacific will require all employees to report their vaccination status or have an approved medical or religious accommodation by the federally mandated deadline, spokeswoman Robynn Tysver said.

As an incentive, U.P. management employees will receive a vacation incentive and unionized employees will be offered incentive pay. Employees are encouraged to receive vaccinations outside of work hours.

Gallup also will adhere to the executive order requiring vaccinations, Justin McCarthy, an official with the organization, said in an email.