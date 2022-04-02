Some Omaha city pools to stay closed for half of summer season due to lifeguard shortage

Due to a lifeguard shortage, 10 of Omaha's 15 outdoor swimming pools will only operate for half of the normal summer season.

The city announced on Friday that there are not enough lifeguards to safely monitor swimmers every day at all 15 locations. As a result, 10 of the pools will only be open for half of the nine-week season.

The five pools that will be open for the entire season from June 6 to Aug. 9 are Elkhorn, Hitchcock, Miller, Zorinsky and Elmwood.

From June 6 to July 7, Lee Valley, Roanoke, Hanscom, Gallagher and Cryer pools will be open.

From July 8 to Aug. 7, Camelot, Oak Heights, Spring Lake, Karen and Deer Ridge pools will be open.

Elmwood and Deer Ridge pools will stay open on the weekends for an extended season from Aug. 7 to Sept. 5.

More information can be found at parks.cityofomaha.org (click on "pools & spraygrounds" and then "locations and hours").

Last summer, a lifeguard shortage caused similar disruptions to pool operations. City officials cited the COVID-19 pandemic as the primary cause of the shortage. Training courses were canceled and the city lost an entire cycle of lifeguards in 2020. The city only opened five pools that year.

