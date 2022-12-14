Some snow, a lot of wind expected Thursday in Omaha area

The Omaha area is in store for a little snow and a lot of wind Thursday.

Only about .20 of an inch of snow is expected Thursday in Douglas County, said Taylor Nicolaisen, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Valley. The best chances for snow will be between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., he said.

Most of the snow that is expected to fall in Nebraska on Thursday likely will be in north-central Nebraska and along the South Dakota border, where 2 to 6 inches are expected, Nicolaisen said. Norfolk is expected to get less than an inch of snow.

Winds on Thursday in the Omaha area could gust up to 50 mph, he said.

After a high Wednesday in the upper 30s, Thursday's high is expected to be in the upper 20s. With the winds Thursday, it will feel colder than that, Nicolaisen said.

